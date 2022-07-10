New Amarok: what the turbocharged pickup that Brazilians won’t have will be like – 09/07/2022

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on New Amarok: what the turbocharged pickup that Brazilians won’t have will be like – 09/07/2022 2 Views

Produced in South Africa, the new Volkswagen Amarok was officially presented as it will reach the world, except, for now or for a long time, in Brazil. The pickup made in partnership with Ford grew almost 10 cm compared to the model made in Argentina.

Amarok has a new transmission with a 10-speed gearbox, I-Motion traction. Under the hood is the option of the 3.0 V6 turbo engine that delivers up to 250 hp, there is still the option of the 2.0 biturbo with 209 hp using diesel. The gasoline-powered model is the strongest and turbocharged with 302 horsepower.

New Volkswagen Amarok - Disclosure - Disclosure
Image: Disclosure

The model now uses Ford’s T6 platform, the same one used in the new Ranger, with changes to leave the Volkswagen pickup with its own visual identity. It will be sold in single and double cabin versions. The largest is 5.35 meters long.

Compared to the previous version, the utilitarian novelty was 96 millimeters longer and gained 173 mm in the wheelbase, reaching 3.27 meters. There was also a decrease in the overhangs, to optimize off-road capability.

In the datasheet, the width was reduced by 34 mm, leaving it with 1.91 meters. The height has increased to 1.88, a gain of 10mm. The Amarok will have 17-inch steel wheels as standard, but top-of-the-line options will have 21-inch alloys.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram from UOL Cars.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Electricity bill is more expensive in July

Electricity prices are already high, but the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved a new …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved