New artificial intelligence will be able to save cell phone battery

Can you imagine if your cell phone battery could last longer without such a big change? This is what researchers from an English university are developing in the laboratories of the academy. An application promises to save battery and make consumption decrease by up to 30%. In some cases, it would be as if the cell phone could stay on for more than 24 hours without fully discharging.

See too: Google makes danger alert! New spyware invades Android and iOS phones

App promises to save cell phone battery by 30%

The study is being carried out at the University of Essex, in England. This is the EOptomizer application that will be presented for Nokia and Huawai next week. It uses a kind of unique artificial intelligence that aims to improve the performance of the chip in each cell phone. This makes the heat and efficiency of the appliance more intelligently controlled.

Saving battery is one of the functions that many users would love to have in their cell phones. It is not by chance that the research has the support of a group of former employees of Samsung, Microsoft and HCL Technologies. The research leader is Professor Amit Singh, a professor at Essex’s School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering.

More than saving battery, application will help reduce consumption

If saving the internal battery charge is already something that catches the eye, the app can go even further. One of its functions will be to reduce electrical energy consumption during charging.

In addition, if the studies proceed as planned, the EOptomizer can save battery life for notebooks, tablets, cars, refrigerators and any other high-end equipment. It would be a true technological revolution for the industry to appropriate.

In short, artificial intelligence would be able to understand where the factor that consumes the most energy is and could correct it. After all, no matter how well built, electronic equipment can waste a good part of its electrical charges with useless or expendable functions.