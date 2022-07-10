New decision determines transfer of young man who had his body burned – Gerais

Young man burned in Botelhos and remains hospitalized in a serious condition at Santa Casa de Poos de Caldas (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press) A new court decision determines the immediate transfer of the young woman who had her body burned after a domestic accident in Botelhos, Sul de Minas. Emilly Gregrio Esteves, 20, had 70% of her body burned and has been hospitalized for a week at the Santa Casa de Misericrdia de Poos de Caldas, awaiting a place in a hospital specializing in burns.

According to the decision, she must be taken to Hospital Joo XXIII, in Belo Horizonte, or to another private health institution.

Another decision that had already determined the transfer of Emily to a hospital in the capital of Minas Gerais in 24 hours was not carried out. An official from the Fundação Hospitalar do Estado de Minas Gerais (Fhemig) informed that there was no vacancy at Joo XXIII, preventing the young woman from being taken for treatment.

In a new decision, Judge Paulo Rubens Salomo determined that Emily be taken to Joo XXIII, some other private institution or that a specific bed be acquired so that she can receive the appropriate treatment.

Accident

The flames ripped through Emily’s face, chest, arms and legs. In an attempt to help her daughter, the mother hugged her in flames to try to contain the fire and ended up suffering some burns on her face and scalp. She was rescued and then released.