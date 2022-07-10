New Honda Civic: we unveil the economy sedan that will be for few – 07/08/2022

With the end of local production at the end of 2021, the Honda Civic will return to Brazil in the coming months. However, the sedan will arrive via import and with a hybrid set. The column found that the medium sedan will only be sold in the Touring version.

Acting at the top, the Honda Civic Hybrid will be a niche car for the brand and should not have huge sales numbers. Everything indicates that it will arrive via Canada, but what is certain is that it will arrive to be a reference in terms of safety being equipped with Honda Sensing.

Among the features of the Sensing package, the Honda Civic e:HEV will have adaptive cruise control (a system that helps the driver to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle detected in front), collision mitigation braking, brake activation when detecting a possible frontal collision with the objective of mitigating accidents, lane keeping system, lane detection and lane maintenance, in addition to automatic headlight adjustment.

However, the icing on the cake for the new generation Honda Civic will be the adoption of the hybrid set inherited from the Accord brother. The sedan will have a 2.0-liter combustion engine with two electrics, one of the electrics acts as a generator and the other is used to drive the wheels.

In the Accord the combined power is 216 hp, there is no confirmation if in the Civic e:HEV it will be the same. Powered only by gasoline, the 2.0 engine yields 141 hp and torque of 18.6 kgfm. The electric one that acts in the traction yields 184 hp and torque of 32.1 kgfm. The set will be linked to the exchange called E-CVT.

The Honda Civic e:HEV has three driving modes. The EV Drive is purely electric with the batteries providing power to drive the wheels.

In Hybrid Drive mode, the thermal and electric motors work together, but the gasoline engine does not drive directly to the wheels. It supplies energy to the electric generator motor, so that it feeds the batteries and thus provides energy for the second electric motor to propel the vehicle.

Honda Civic Hybrid will have a hybrid package consisting of a heat engine and two electrics Image: Honda/Disclosure

The third mode is Engine Drive, which is the option 100% powered by the 2.0-litre gasoline engine and there is no electric input to put the Honda Civic e:Hybrid in motion.

What is the Civic e:Hybrid like?

The lines of the eleventh generation Civic are more behaved than those of the previous generation. At the front, the hood is shorter and the fenders aren’t as domed. The set of headlights follows the horizontal format and are closer to the hood. The bumper has a ribbed grille and remains more pronounced near the light cluster.

At the rear, the taillights become horizontal invading the trunk lid. The cargo compartment door receives a small integrated airfoil and now houses the nameplate.

