Nick Jonas talks about his daughter’s health with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra talk about the name they chose for their daughter

Over the past few months, both have shared photos with the baby on her first Mother’s Day (May) and Father’s Day (June), ensuring they’re in for a big time filled with happiness for the little family they’ve formed.

In an interview with The New York Post’s Page Six column, the singer commented that his daughter changed the lives of everyone around her:

“Malti is incredible, it gives me a lot of joy. It’s okay,” she said, without giving further details.

His comments came at the same time his wife, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra posted a photo on her official Instagram account with her daughter sharing moments with her best friend, who also recently had a baby.

She protected the little girl’s face, but Malti is already quite big at six months old.

“22 years and counting and now with our babies I love you @tam2cul,” the 39-year-old actress affectionately wrote to her best friend.

Malti’s name comes from Hindu culture and refers to several meanings such as “moonlight”, “jasmine flower” or “small fragrant flower”.

HOSPITAL DISCHARGE

Last Sunday, May 8, Nick Jonas made a publication on his Instagram account and said that his newborn daughter with Priyanka Chopra finally got discharged.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the roller coaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have gone through too. After more than 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while our journey has been a challenging few months, what is clear in hindsight is how precious and perfect every moment is,” he said.

Then the singer made a point of thanking the professionals who took care of the little one. “We are so happy that our baby is finally home and we just want to thank all the doctors, nurses and specialists at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai in Los Angeles who have been there every step of our way. Our next chapter starts now. Mom and Dad love you.”

To conclude, Nick congratulated his wife on her first Mother’s Day. “Honey, you inspire me in every way and you are taking on this new role so easily and firmly. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are an amazing mother. Happy Mothers Day. I love you”, he finished.

