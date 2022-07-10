07/09/2022 19:51:53

Pediatrician Dalila Mendes passed away this Saturday, 9/7.



The renowned physician from Friburgo had an extensive curriculum of services provided in health units in Nova Friburgo and the Center-North Fluminense Region.



Friends used social media to mourn the death and offer condolences to the family. “What sad news, my God. Eternal greetings! Go in peace, may God welcome you with open arms with that beautiful smile, a adored person who was part of my life”, wrote medical colleague and friend Thereza S. Soares.

The Municipality of Nova Friburgo also issued a note of condolence: “The Municipality of Nova Friburgo, through its holder, Mayor Johnny Maycon, and the Secretary of Health, Nicole Cipriano, regrets, with deep regret, the death of Dr. Delilah Mendes. Pediatrician, she dedicated more than 20 years to care at the Raul Sertã Municipal Hospital. The mayor and other civil servants of the municipality pay their deepest condolences to all family, relatives and friends”.



According to information, Dr. Dalila Mendes was facing cancer.



