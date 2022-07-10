Now Nasa Comes: KaLicóptero proves that the sky is the limit for Brazilians – 07/10/2022

Out of line since last year, when Ford stopped manufacturing vehicles in Brazil, the Ka is definitely not a reference in terms of sportiness. Contrary to the reputation of being a frugal and dull car, a copy of the first generation of the hatch is so bold that it even has propellers installed on the roof.

The unusual vehicle appears in a video that went viral on the networks and instigates the imagination. The cabin of the alleged aircraft is an adaptation of the Ka’s body, only turned upside down: the rear of the hatch, including the respective lanterns, became the front of the creation, which is stored in a kind of garage.

The KaLicóptero is a classic example of Brazilians’ ability to transform cars by mixing parts from different models. Not by chance, they say that our creativity and ability to improvise should be studied by scientists at NASA, the advanced American space agency.

Of course, the invention has a tail, the end of which appears to have a rotor – in the recording, the back is partially covered by black plastic.

The video also shows part of the interior of the KaLicóptero, equipped with a central seat and steering wheel cut to resemble the aircraft yoke or the controversial steering wheel of the popular Tesla Model S Plaid.

Admittedly, the Ka’s rounded, sloping tail functioned much like a helicopter’s nose.

It is worth mentioning that the first generation of the compact is pointed out by enthusiasts as the most fun, especially in the XR 1.6 version, equipped with a 95 hp 1.6 engine.

That hasn’t stopped a shower of jokes in the comments section of the many video posts that have been circulating on the internet.

“I want to know who’s going to be the brave one to go for a ride,” said one netizen.

“If you take off the propellers and the landing gear, it turns into a tadpole,” joked another.

“Brazil is not for amateurs,” commented a third person.

Does it fly?

We don’t know where and when the Ford Ka helicopter was spotted in the video that went viral on social media Image: Reproduction

Many question whether the KaLicopter would be able to fly.

Judging by the images, that doesn’t seem to be the case: the propellers, in fact, are tubes covered by metal sheets and welded to a pipe attached to the ceiling.

When the interior is shown, you can also see that there is no motor to turn the propellers.

Apparently, it is a project for decoration or exhibitions. We don’t know more details, such as the location and date the video was produced.

