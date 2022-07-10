Now out of Globo, Casagrande goes to Sunday Spectacular – Prisma

Former player and commentator Walter Casagrande Junior will be one of the attractions of Spectacular Sundaytomorrow, on Record.

Disconnected from Globo, he received the program’s team at his home last Thursday afternoon.

And he spoke openly about topics such as addiction, the attacks he receives on social networks, ostentation in football, among other subjects, without running away from controversy and without fearing the frequent attacks he receives on the internet. “I position myself”, reaffirming the style that consecrated him.

He also talks about some of his projects for the future, such as the idea of ​​working to prevent drug use in schools.

Casagrande announced his departure from Globo, last Wednesday, through a social network:

“Hello guys. I came here to let you know that, after 25 years of TV Globo, six World Cups, with five finals, including the 2002 one with Ronaldo’s two goals, three Olympics and several championship finals out there, my cycle is over. I’m leaving Globo today, I’m no longer part of the TV sports group and I’m going on my way. In fact, I think it was a relief for both sides. A kiss to all”, declared Casagrande in his farewell message.

Carolina Ferraz, presenter of Spectacular Sundayconducted the interview with the commentator and won three books about his trajectory.