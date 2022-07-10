Nubank goes viral after increasing the limit of thousands of customers

On the 30th, the Nubank decided to simply increase the limit of more than 500 thousand customers in the credit card. This sudden increase went viral on social media, especially after the company itself posted a joke about the situation on its official Twitter account.

In the post, there was a photo of a person on the beach with his computer, with the following caption: “Ai, ai… limit increase for more than 587 thousand people”.

The situation, of course, has become the subject of memes on social media, with people scoffing at the cap increase amid an economic crisis facing the country.

In response to all this, Nubank said that to earn the limit increase, users must pay their bills on time, use the limit already available on the card and also update the income in the application information.

Credit cards are something very similar to loans, but with monthly maturities. For example, the bank lends you X amount monthly, and you need to pay it back on an agreed date.

To lend this money, the institution needs to trust its client, so before giving or increasing a credit limit, a risk analysis is carried out. Negative name, low score, proof of low income, outdated market data and debt history can harm this part.

If you need a credit boost, the ideal is to earn the trust of your bank, centralizing all purchases on the specific card, update your income with proof and pay the invoice on time. If you have a negative name, the bank will hardly give you more credit.