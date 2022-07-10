NVIDIA DLSS is available in 200 games, number will increase with upcoming releases

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on NVIDIA DLSS is available in 200 games, number will increase with upcoming releases 1 Views

More than 40 games will receive the feature in the coming months

The implementation of NVIDIA DLSS in games has been increasing, although not as fast as the AMD FSR. Now the feature is already reaching around 200 supported games, between those that are already available and those that will arrive in the coming months. Later this month, Loopmancer and Hell Pie are two games that already come with DLSS.

In addition to them, the next games to arrive with the feature are The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Stellrising, both published by Nacon. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and A Plague Tale: Requiem, which arrive later, are guaranteed to release with DLSS.

Upcoming games to receive DLSS

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • Atomic Heart
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Boundary
  • darksiders 3
  • Dauntless
  • Dying: 1983
  • F1 22
  • fear the wolves
  • The Forge Arena
  • Fractured Lands
  • SCREAM
  • hell pie
  • Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale
  • Justice Online
  • JX3 Online
  • Kinetik
  • LEAP
  • loopmancer
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
  • Midnight Ghost Hunt
  • Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Ratten Reich
  • Remnant: From the Ashes
  • Ratten Reich
  • SCP: Pandemic
  • Serious Sam 4
  • stellrising
  • stormdivers
  • super people
  • Synced: Off Planet
  • System Shock
  • The Anacrusis
  • The Day Before
  • The Division 2
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
  • Turbo Slots
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
  • Voidtrain
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  • We Happy Few

Modders Bring AMD FSR 2.0 Features to Metro Exodus, Guardians of the Galaxy, Control and Other Games

According to the PC Gaming Wiki, the vast majority of games that already have DLSS also support AMD FSR. NVIDIA’s image upscaling feature has been on the market for over three years with the first version.

– Continues after advertising –

The AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution completed one year of life last month and has already been adhered to by more than 110 games. Now with the second version of AMD’s feature available as open source, we’ve seen the implementation of FSR 2.0 even by the community.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz Source: NVIDIA

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Google Earth | How 3D images of Earth are captured

The huge collection of images from the Google Earth consists of satellite imagery, aerial captures, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved