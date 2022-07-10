Oil barrel price falls and Petrobras should lower fuel

O Brent oil is the main raw material for the production of fuels. Recently, the product showed a significant drop in value in the international market: 9.33%. Such a feat may have an impact on the composition of fuel prices in Brazil, with an eventual reduction due to Petrobras.

The news sounds positive, especially given the instability of the economic scenario, which only worsened with the beginning of the war in ukraine. The conflict made the price of gasoline and diesel rise even higher at the pumps. The international parity policy adopted by Petrobras also contributed to the increases.

global recession

The reason for the drop in the price of a barrel of oil this week would be, according to analysts, the widespread fear of a possible worsening of the global economic scenario, which could go into recession due to the slowdown in the US economy.

To avoid this worsening, the expectation is to promote the maintenance of the movement to reduce the value of the commodity. The idea is that the price drops from more than $100 to around $65.

Fuel-driven inflation

Political agents carefully observe market movements, especially in view of the high inflation in the country, driven in large part by the escalation of fuels. The topic has generated heated discussions, especially as it is an election year.

Recently, the government has adopted measures that propose a drop in fuel prices, such as the reduction of federal taxes and the creation of the ICMS ceiling, which now has an applied rate between 17% and 18%, depending on the state.