On Pizza Day, discover good pizzerias in all regions of São Paulo – 07/10/2022 – Restaurants

Pizza Day is celebrated this Sunday, the 10th, but it could be every day in São Paulo. According to data from Apubra, the Associação de Pizzerias Unidas do Brasil, the state has around 26,000 pizzerias, leading the list of states with the most establishments of this type — almost triple that of Rio de Janeiro, which has 9,739 and appears in second place. , for example.

To celebrate the date, get to know good pizzerias in the five regions of the city. Starting in the north, La Braciera uses original Italian recipes. In the eastern region, A Pizza da Mooca specializes in the Neapolitan recipe.

Moving to the west, Ciao has an open-air environment and advises customers not to use cutlery to eat. In the center, Speranza has 64 years of history, while, in the south, 430 Gradi has rounds in smaller versions for children.

Take care

With an open-air lounge and pizzas to be eaten by hand, the house offers two sizes of the recipe. The four-piece has prices up to R$39. The traditional-sized one, with six slices, costs R$54. The place also serves two suggestions for appetizers: Mozzarella Prosciutto, which comes with fresh buffalo mozzarella, Italian ham , arugula, Italian olive oil, salt and pepper (R$ 36), and Focaccia Al Forno, which are roasted in a wood-fired oven with olive oil and fleur de sel (R$ 16).



R. Cunha Gago, 46, Pinheiros, west region, Instagram @ciaopizzeriasp, tel. (11) 3530-6657

430 Grade

Founded in Jundiaí, in the interior of São Paulo, the brand was chosen by the Italian guide 50 Top Pizza as the author of one of the 50 best Neapolitan pizzas in the world outside Italy. The branch in Campo Belo, in the south of São Paulo, follows the same recipe. The menu has pizzas served in individual sizes, measuring approximately 30 centimeters, and prices ranging from R$ 35.90 to R$ 46.90. The children’s version, measuring 20 centimeters, costs R$ 20.90. Another option is the Queen Margherita, which has tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil and Italian olive oil (R$40.90).



Rua Pascal, 249, Campo Belo, south region, Instagram @430gradi.campobelo, tel. (11) 5533-2400

La Braciera

Created in 2003, the address uses traditional Italian processes — such as the dough, which takes just four ingredients: flour, natural yeast, water and salt, with a 72-hour rest for fermentation. The pizzas, which are sold in individual sizes, with four pieces, and large, with eight, cost between R$ 55 and R$ 99. In addition to the round ones, the menu also offers other dishes – such as the caprese burrata with pesto pistachios, candied tomatoes and homemade bread (R$39).



R. Conselheiro Saraiva, 664, Santana, North Region, Instagram @labracierapizza, tel. (11) 91108-2440

Mooca’s Pizza

Specializing in Neapolitan pizzas, with a thick edge, thin crust and filling with fresh ingredients, Pizzaria Mooca has three different sizes on the menu: four and six pieces in the lounge, and eight slices for orders made during delivery. Among the options is the carbonara, with bechamel sauce, pancetta, and soft egg. It comes out at R$69 with six pieces.



R. da Mooca, 1747, Mooca, east region, Instagram @apizzadamooca, tel. (11) 2601-4653

Hope

Founded 64 years ago, the traditional Speranza is also known for Neapolitan pizza. But the menu features more than 20 topping options — among the most recent creations is Vinci, which features mozzarella fior di latte, artisanal pepperoni slices, crunchy walnuts and green onions (R$99.90).



R. Treze de Maio, 1004, Bela Vista, central region, Instagram @pizzariasperanza, tel. (11) 3288-8502