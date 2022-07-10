Palmeiras arrives in Fortaleza without Gómez; see related | palm trees

Palmeiras arrived earlier this Saturday night in Ceará, where they face Fortaleza on Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Castelão, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Gustavo Gómez was absent. The defender comes from a sequence of games and ended up being spared by the coaching staff. Besides him, Gabriel Menino, suspended, and the trio Jailson, Gabriel Veron and Rafael Navarro, under the care of the Health and Performance Nucleus, did not travel.

1 of 2 Rony on Palmeiras’ arrival in Fortaleza — Photo: Thiago Ferri Rony at the arrival of Palmeiras to Fortaleza — Photo: Thiago Ferri

With the captain out, Abel Ferreira linked the defender Naves, from the under-20. Gabriel Silva, too, was called up again in the face of the absence of Navarro, in addition to Merentiel and López still not being able to play.

As he spared part of the holders against Cerro Porteño, the tendency is for Abel to select a team close to the ideal this Sunday. The probable Verdão has: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Ron.

After qualifying for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, Palmeiras now defends the leadership of the Brasileirão. The team has not won for two games in the competition, but is still the first, with 29 points.

2 of 2 Dudu on Palmeiras’ arrival in Fortaleza — Photo: Thiago Ferri Dudu at the arrival of Palmeiras to Fortaleza — Photo: Thiago Ferri

