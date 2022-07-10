Pantanal: Maria Bruaca surprises and makes an unexpected proposal to get back together with Tenório: “The three of us sleep together”

Murilo Benício’s character will be totally surprised by his wife’s proposal

Bruaca will surprise her ex-husband. Photo: Reproduction/Rede Globo
In the next scenes that will air in wetland, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will discover the affair that Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) has with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré). With that, the farmer will take Zuleica (Aline Borges) and her other children to live on the farm. Annoyed by this, Bruaca will shoot him and move to Eugênio’s (Almir Sater) hut in the novel.

Shortly after, Maria goes to live on José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm, where she will discover that she is entitled to half of Tenório’s things, in the divorce. Interested, the man goes after his ex-wife and promises that he will send his other family back to São Paulo-in a definitive way.

Bruaca, however, will surprise her husband and make a somewhat “indecent” proposal. “Maybe it would be better if no one left… Zuleica could stay at my house, with her children… And the three of us could sleep in the same bed”, Maria will release. Without understanding, Tenório will question the proposal.

“What’s wrong with the three of us sleeping together? Isn’t that what we’ve done all our lives? You with me and her? You would be able to stay between us… And then you can choose which of the two Bruacas would serve you.” .. And the other one just kept looking”, explains Bruaca. Tenorio will be shocked by the woman’s response.

