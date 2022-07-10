‘Pantanal’: Tadeu will invite Zefa, but will have a big surprise when he gets to bed | come around

“I wasn’t expecting such an invitation,” she says sheepishly.
Pawn’s ex-fiancée, gutta (Julia Dalavia) will arrive at the moment and will not believe the visit, but he will soon make it clear that he is not there for her.
“So… How’s life going?” she asks.
“If you’ll excuse me… I’ll wait outside!” he replies, leaving her to see ships.
At night, after the roda, Zefa will stay to sleep at the José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). Tadeu will see the gesture as a response to his flirtation. So he decides to go to the room she is in.
“I was almost dying of homesickness…”, he says, already lying down on the bed and going under the sheets.
In ‘Pantanal’, Tadeu (José Loreto) goes after Zefa (Paula Barbosa) and will be surprised — Photo: Globo
Until he gets the biggest scare.
“Who were you missing, Tadeu?”, he asks Phylum (Dira Paes) .
“Mother?” he shouts, terrified.
“No, the dog! Of course it’s me! Isn’t this bed mine?”
“Why aren’t you sleeping with your father?” he asks, trying to assimilate the situation.
“You were counting on that, weren’t you?”, she returns.