Paraguayans in a situation similar to slavery say their cell phones were confiscated and their eyes were blindfolded on their way to RJ | Rio de Janeiro

Workers found by the Civil Police of Rio, in a cigarette factory, on Friday (8), told the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) that they had to put on blindfolds and had their cell phones confiscated on the group’s trip from São Paulo to Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense.

There were 24 workers, 23 Paraguayans and one Brazilian. All have already testified.

The Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) said that there is no doubt that people work there in a situation similar to slavery.

This Friday (8), the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro found a Paraguayan cigarette factory operating in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense. There were 23 Paraguayans and one Brazilian in a situation similar to slavery.

According to the Paraguayans, they were promised a salary of BRL 3,500 per month, but received BRL 500.

One of them said that he paid his own bus ticket to São Paulo and that when he arrived in the capital of São Paulo he got into a van with other workers on the way to Rio.

The machines of the clandestine factory began to be removed this Saturday morning (9).

The police discovered that there was a generator at the factory. Even if the power went out, the work wouldn’t stop. The central point of the Civil Police’s investigation now is to find out who owns this illegal factory.

The blindfold was only removed from the eyes of the Paraguayans when they arrived at the shed. The door to the place was closed. They received the order that they could not go to the street as it would be monitored.

In the statement, the worker said that he started his workday at 7:00 pm and ended at 7:00 am. He received food and that the shed was very hot.

According to reports, some were crying because they missed their family. Of the promised salary, one of the workers said that he only received 15%, that is, R$500.

The police discovered that one of the Paraguayans had an outstanding arrest warrant: Osvaldo Aguero Gimezes was arrested by the Federal Police. He was considered a fugitive for the crimes of trafficking and association for drug trafficking.

The workers were at the factory this Saturday morning (9) to collect personal belongings. The Consulate of Paraguay will pay for the tickets back home.

In view of the situation, the Public Ministry of Labor will demand payment of labor rights and moral damages.

Prosecutor Guadalupe Louro Turos Couto, from the MPT, said that the goods seized at the factory could be auctioned and the proceeds reverted to the payment of compensation. According to her, an action for moral damages is still possible: