Patrícia Abravanel appears alongside her children and husband and surprises

Patrícia Abravanel appears with her three children and her husband and enchants her followers

the presenter Patricia Abravanel shared with fans a beautiful shot of his family. Married with Fábio Farias, since April 2017, celebrities have been proud dads of three children. The couple’s firstborn, Pedro, is seven years old. The middle child and only girl in the family, Jane, is four years old. And the youngest, Senor turned three years old.

the daughter of Silvio Santos is often discreet in her personal life. However, from time to time, the artist shares some snaps of family moments. The famous participated in the podcast “Pod É Nosso”, a program led by the comedian Carlos Alberto da Nobrega and told some details behind the scenes of SBT.

Patricia Abravanel explained that Silvio Santos was responsible for ending “Vem Pra Cá”, an old program led by the presenter. She also stated that her father did not like the format and ended the recordings.

The interview also yielded good laughs, as Carlos Alberto recalled his youthful moments alongside the boss of SBT. The famous didn’t hold back and joked: “You were review friends, ballad friends”, she commented laughing, leaving the comedian awkward.

The heiress of SBT channels is often seen on social media distributing smiles and showing the backstage of her program “Roda Roda Jequi”. Among family members, Patricia Abravanel delights followers by showing some details with his heirs.

Recently, Silvio’s daughter exhibited a nice moment with her children. In the beautiful image shared on the artist’s social networks, it is possible to see the presenter next to her husband lavishing joy with the children.

The family appeared in a beautiful register, dressed in very comfortable clothes and apparently starting the day with a beautiful walk. The beautiful photo caught the attention of netizens leaving everyone delighted.

