Patricia Poeta and Manoel Soares Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

during the program Date, this Friday (8), the presenter Patrícia Poeta took a reversal of the colleague Manoel Soares. The anchor’s response came after Patrícia complained about the high prices in the country.

Poet stated that, after moving to São Paulo, he started to eat more often outside the house and, therefore, noticed a rise in prices. The information is from the magazine Contigo.

– I’ve been feeling this because I still haven’t fixed myself and I’ve been eating out. And you actually feel how much more expensive it is – he said.

It was then that Manoel reminded the presenter of her privileges and mentioned the reality of most of the population.

– We are privileged. People are privileged, can have a more organized life. I wonder who is living on the monthly salary. It’s practically impossible. There’s no way, it’s absurd – he commented.

Patricia then agreed with him.

Soares’ reaction gained repercussion on social networks. On Twitter, there was a user asking that only Manoel be in charge of the TV Globo program.

