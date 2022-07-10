Paysandu wins and follows the leader’s tail. See the goal!

Just as it was in the classic against Remo, Paysandu relied on the bench to decide a match and with that, the Boogeyman won again in the Brazilian Championship of Series C.

The bicolor team beat Confiança-SE 1-0, this Saturday (9), at the Curuzu stadium with the right to a goal from their talisman, striker Robinho, and triumphed again in Terceirona after three games without winning in the competition.

SEE HOW THE GAME WAS

The first half started nervously with tough fouls and three yellow cards in less than 20 minutes. Soon after, Paysandu decided to attack the opponent with José Aldo, who stopped on goalkeeper Ewerton.

Later, the proletarian Dragon’s archer was the protagonist in a new bicolor attack: Toscano cleans the marker and kicks for the goalkeeper’s defense, in the 26th minute.

Taking advantage of the nervousness of the home team, Confiança-SE arrived in the 43rd minute: in a harmless move from a set piece, the ball almost enters after a hit in the bicolor defense.

Paysandu’s solution came from the bench and the answer was immediate: Robinho took over Marcelo Toscano’s spot and, a minute later, touched the ball, which went to the net. Paysandu 1 to 0.

The visitors’ response was dangerous: in a dead ball, the free-kick stopped at the goalkeeper Thiago Coelho’s post, at 10 minutes.

At the end of the game, Paysandu had a loss: midfielder José Aldo committed a foul, received the second yellow card and ended up being expelled from the field, which left the Boogeyman with one less. With one less, Confiança-SE tried to score: Oliveira headed and goalkeeper Thiago Coelho makes a great save keeping the victory and the unbeaten bicolor series in the season.

With the victory, Paysandu reaches 26 points and occupies 2nd position, while Confiança-SE remains with 14 points and in 17th place, in the relegation zone.

In the next round, both teams play on Sunday (17). Paysandu goes to Salvador (BA) where they face Vitória-BA, while Confiança-SE measures forces against São José-RS, at home.

