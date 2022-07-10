PDT councilor says PT members called Ceará mayors asking for support for Izolda

Fortaleza councilor Julio Brizzi (PDT) took to social media, this Saturday, 9, to expose the alleged action of PT members who would be acting to garner support from Ceará mayors for the appointment of Governor Izolda Cela (PDT) as a representative of the government to dispute the reelection in October.

“Unbelievable news coming. The political articulation of the State Government, led by people from the PT, calling the mayors ‘asking’ them to announce support for Izolda from the PDT. ‘Camilo did this and that for the municipality and he will be happy if you declare support for Izolda’. Surreal!”, wrote the pedestrian congressman linked to the former mayor of Fortaleza, Roberto Cláudio, Izolda’s main internal rival in the dispute for the vacancy.

Although he denounced the alleged action, Brizzi, at first, did not give details or mention names involved in the possible practice. THE PEOPLE contacted the parliamentarian and PT leaders to hear from them on the subject and awaits a response.

Unbelievable news arriving. The political articulation of the State Government, led by people from the PT, calling the mayors “asking” them to announce support for Izolda from the PDT. “Camilo did this and that for the municipality and he will be happy if you declare support for Izolda.” Surreal! — Julio Brizzi (@juliobrizzi) July 9, 2022

Then, Brizzi made another post showing that the profile of the Municipality of Potiretama even published, on a social network, a message of support for the candidacy of Izolda Cela. “This one put it right there on the official page of the City Hall. Apparently, unfortunately, the bad news is appropriate”, he lamented.

This one put it right there on the official page of the City Hall. Apparently, unfortunately, the bad news is appropriate. pic.twitter.com/z4JSCcuggx — Julio Brizzi (@juliobrizzi) July 9, 2022

THE PEOPLE checked the social media profiles of Potiretama City Hall, but the post cited by the pedestrian was deleted.

Also this Saturday, PT parliamentarians came out in defense of former Ceará governor Camilo Santana (PT) after former minister and pre-candidate for president Ciro Gomes (PDT) questioned whether the former manager is still an ally of the PDT in the state. The deputies José Airton and Acrisio Sena and the councilor of Fortaleza Larissa Gaspar were some of the names that showed solidarity as a coreligionist.

According to Ciro, the political project in the state “is threatened.” He even said that Lula is getting along with former senator Eunício Oliveira (MDB) and “got” Camilo after promising a position in the Ministry, if elected.

“Our project is threatened today (…) Lula is so irresponsible that he’s making arrangements with Eunício (Oliveira, former senator) I don’t know what that is, and he’s already got the (former) governor there (Camilo Santana-CE), he has already promised that he will be a minister, that he was our ally, or is our ally, I still don’t know for sure”, said Ciro in an interview with the Avesso podcast this week.

The PDT’s internal dispute is led by Izolda, preferred by former governor Camilo, PT wings and other grassroots parties, and former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio, supported by Ciro and part of the pedetista parliamentarians. This week, the two pre-candidates became pivotal points between sectors of the PDT and allies, with public statements of support and accusations intensifying.

The choice of the PDT candidate must take place between July 20th and August 5th, the date stipulated by the Electoral Justice for the holding of party conventions, events in which the parties formalize candidacies and alliances for the election of each electoral year.

