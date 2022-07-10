Petra Mattar shares audio of her father being surprised by his photo

Petra Mattar, 28, posted a video on social media in which she appears doubling the audio that her father, Maurício Mattar, sent her when going through a situation in a store in Mato Grosso, involving a sensual photo where she appears showing off her butt. .

In Instagram Stories, she, who is a content creator at OnlyFans, shared the audio message she received from the actor and was amused by the situation: “Stop what you are doing to listen to my father”, she captioned.

“Petra, I’m here, traveling… I’m in Mato Grosso. I was in a store there, they gave me a gift, then I’m opening Instagram to show him, you appear on the front page with that ass there, and he…” , began Mauritius.

“I said, yeah, that’s it, daughters grow… I went to open here to show you the business, what appears right away? My daughter with the tail here. Everyone started laughing, asking if she was my daughter. I said , as it is,” he continued.

The actor also tells the store owner: “Your daughter will grow up too, stay calm. She will grow up too, wait for me. One day I will arrive at that same store of yours and I will say; ‘So, has your daughter grown?’ you can keep it in the box”, he concluded.

When creating the account on the adult content platform in February of this year, Petra revealed her father’s reaction to discovering the profile.

“He doesn’t deal. My dad knows exactly who I am, he doesn’t care about it. He just told me it didn’t have to be something too wide open, and I agreed,” he wrote.