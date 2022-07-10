PF will investigate attacks and threats to judge who ordered Milton Ribeiro arrested

posted on 07/09/2022 06:00



(credit: Playback/Twitter)

The Federal Police reported yesterday that it opened an investigation to investigate threats and attacks against Judge Renato Borelli, of the 15th Federal Court of Brasília. Author of the arrest warrant against former minister Milton Ribeiro, on suspicion of participating in a corruption scheme at the Ministry of Education, the magistrate began to suffer intimidation through social media, by phone and even in person.

This week, Borelli reported having suffered two attacks. The first occurred on Wednesday night as he drove home and passed through a wooded area. At the time, he had his car hit by human feces mixed with animal manure. The next day, after leaving his residence, the magistrate had his vehicle hit by eggs and dirt.

The National Council of Justice (CNJ) was also called to investigate and recommended measures, with security measures, to protect Borelli. A letter was sent to the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1). “It is not possible to detail, at this moment, the security actions to be taken to preserve the safety of the magistrate”, informed the CNJ in a note last Thursday.

Since ordering Milton Ribeiro’s preventive detention, Renato Borelli began to report the threats. Allies of the former minister and the president insinuate that the judge acts with an ideological bias to persecute the chief executive. However, Borelli’s decision history has a list of dispatches that displeased politicians from different parties.

In the case of Bolsonaro, the magistrate was responsible for determining that the president was obliged to wear a mask in public spaces and shops in the DF. The act was eventually overturned by the TRF-1. At the time, bolsonaristas accused him of “judicial activism”.

The magistrate has also ordered the blocking of assets of the former mayor of Rio de Janeiro Marcelo Crivella (Republicans); and, in 2016, at the 20th Federal Court, Borelli sentenced former deputy João Paulo Cunha (PT) and businessman Marcos Valério.