PIS 2021 of up to BRL 1,100 released THIS WEEK; see the PIS Calendar and if you will receive

O PIS 2021 will continue to be released this week for a certain group of workers.

>>> PIS 2022 of up to BRL 1,212 released. Click here and check.

Check this article:

PIS Calendar;

PIS Calendar 2021;

PIS table;

PIS Table 2021;

PIS 2021;

PIS Pasep 2021;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS Calendar 2021.

PIS; PIS 2021; PIS PASEP 2021

O PIS 2021 continues to be paid this month of July for workers who submit a request to the Ministry of Labor.

the payment of PIS 2021 It has been released since March 31st.

It is worth remembering that the PIS 2021 in question is the PIS base year 2019, that is, the PIS of those who worked in 2019.

If you want to know more information about the PIS base year 2021the PIS of those who worked in 2021, see the end of the article.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?; PIS PAYMENT; WHAT TO DO TO RECEIVE THE PIS; HOW TO RECEIVE THE PIS

>>> PIS 2021 of up to BRL 1,100 will be paid in July. Click here and check

Who is entitled to PIS 2021 are workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2019;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2019;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

For receive PIS 2021the worker must send a request to the Ministry of Labor through:

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]“, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the email will be “[email protected]”.

TABLE PIS; TABLE PIS 2021; 2021 SIP TABLE.

THE PIS 2021 table informs the value of PIS 2021 that will be paid to the worker.

O value of PIS 2021 can vary between BRL 92 and BRL 1,100depending on the number of months worked in 2019.

>>> PIS of those who worked in 2021 will be paid in July? Click here and check.

In this way, only those who receive the maximum share of BRL 1,100 is who worked during the 12 months of 2019.

PIS CALENDAR; PIS 2021 CALENDAR; 2021 PIS CALENDAR

O 2021 PIS calendar defines when the payment will be made PIS 2021.

The good news is that the worker can withdraw PIS 2021 until December 29, after the request is sent to the Ministry.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021; 2021 BASE YEAR PIS CALENDAR; PIS WHO WORKED IN 2021

>>> PIS 2021: will up to BRL 1,212 be paid to those who worked in 2021? Click here and see.

See below when the PIS base year 2021the PIS of those who worked in 2021.