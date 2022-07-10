PIX taxed by the Central Bank? See if the service will no longer be free

It is almost possible to say that currently there is not a single Brazilian who does not know exactly what the PIX. This method of paying and receiving money changed the way we did business. Even the most popular and gigantic companies in the country are now accepting PIX in exchange for their services and products.

The uncomplicated and fast way of exchanging financial resources is reaching everyone, so many people can no longer imagine what life would be like without the availability of PIX. That’s why the possibility of it becoming a paid feature is upsetting so many people.

The fear comes from the idea that most things that work out and are successful begin to receive the implementation of fees for the performance of certain services, but the good news is that until this moment there is no indication that this will happen to the PIX.

The best part is that the Central Bank is always in favor of making PIX completely free. In fact, everything indicates that they are preparing some very positive news involving the payment system in question. Stay tuned, as we are going to give some spoilers of what may come.

PIX Withdrawal

Here the person will be able to make withdrawals in species, but they will be limited specific points that offer this type of service, such as ATMs and some commercial networks.

PIX Change

This other way is very similar to the version mentioned above, but its difference is in taking the cash that “left over” from a purchase made with the PIX tool.

Want an example? Laura went to a store and bought something worth R$100, but paid with a PIX of R$200. In this way, the R$100 in change can be requested by the customer in cash. This is a great idea for those who need, from one moment to the next, to have some cash on hand.

Also according to the Central Bank, these utilities are already being used by some people, as more than 290,000 transactions have already been marked. A number representing 5% of total PIX operations.

It is worth remembering that in these two specific cases, transactions will have time-related limits. For transactions during the day, the limit is BRL 500 while at night it will be BRL 100.

Installment at PIX

And finally, let’s talk about the installment option that has not yet been officialized by the Central Bank, but can already be found in some banks or digital wallets, such as PicPay, Mercado Pago and Santander.

Regarding the next releases, they are only planned for next year, but it already has the name of PIX Garantido.