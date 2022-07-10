Pizza day: entrepreneur succeeds with 2-meter pizza – Small Business Big Business

+



When Diego Neves, founder of sabamtadecided to do pizzas huge, heard advice that it was a crazy idea. With the business already well established, he wanted to find a way to differentiate himself from the competition, and he thought that a larger-than-conventional pizza would help him get more attention from customers.

Diego Neves, founder of Sabamta pizzeria (Photo: Personal Archive)

You consumers liked the idea so much that they are now offering three sizes of giant pizzas. On an ordinary Saturday, the best day at the establishment, an average of 80 pizzas measuring 70 centimeters in length (R$ 99), 15 units measuring 1.3 meters (R$ 184) and 25 pizzas measuring 2 meters (R$ 295) are sold. .

To offer pizzas in these sizes, the entrepreneur had to look for suppliers who could make larger packages, as well as a special transport box for the motoboys to deliver. “This draws a lot of attention because the pizzas are delivered by motoboys with that big box on the back”, says Neves. “People on the street often take pictures.”

One of the reasons for its success, believes the entrepreneuris that the pizza slices are smaller than the conventional ones, so consumers can try all the flavors of the pizza — depending on the size, you can choose from 4 to 12 types of toppings.

know more

Based in Osasco, São Paulo, Sabamta started in 2019, almost by accident. In fact, Neves owned a brand of snacks sold by the jar and was going to open the fourth unit of the venture in a space that used to be a pizzeria and had a wood-fired oven. “I discovered a succession of errors. The pizzeria offered more than 80 options on the menu, but in reality it only had 32 available”, says Neves, who spoke to the former owner to find out the reason for the closure. “He had also only done the publicity before the business opened and then stopped.”

Sabamta’s two-meter pizza (Photo: Personal Archive)

Seeing the wood oven, the entrepreneur decided that it was an opportunity to have a pizzeria too. He talked to the former pizza maker of the place and invited him to come back to work. Thus, he launched Sabamta in April 2019.

The strategy was to bet on just four pizza flavors, all sold for R$15. “We made the first pizzas and gave them to people who were walking on the street to try. We also delivered many pamphlets to publicize the brand”, says Neves. As he sold the pizza for a price below the competitors, the entrepreneur soon saw interest increase.

Even in the first week, demand became an issue. “We opened the pizzeria, and the first customer has already ordered 25 units. Shortly after, we already had 200 orders and we had to close the establishment and focus on production. It was a mess of people calling”, says the entrepreneur. Despite the scare, he realized that the product really had acceptance, and decided to prepare better. To that end, he hired more employees and started production earlier. Five months later, he expanded the menu.

It was at the end of 2020 that Neves was once again with a flea behind his ear to innovate in his business, and he had the idea of ​​making a 70 centimeter pizza. “We did a lot of testing and the first few times it didn’t work out. The dough ripped or came out raw. But, at a certain point, it worked”, says the entrepreneur. The product, however, did not have the acceptance that was expected.

know more

Neves’ sister suggested that he create a Facebook page to publicize the pizzeria, and that’s what he did. He decided to do a live to show how pizza was made and said that the first internet user to go to the pizzeria would get it as a gift. “On the first day we had three people at the headquarters. I thought that, even without making sales, the lives were interesting and I kept doing it”, says the entrepreneur.

Consumers who won the pizzas began to advertise on social media, and word of mouth worked. Optimistic about the demand, Neves decided to create even bigger pizzas, the 1.3 meters and 2 meters in length.

“We started to be a big hit on social media and to go viral with pizza posts. We have followers from several Brazilian states who ask if we would open other units outside São Paulo,” he says. Now, the entrepreneur is thinking of ways to expand the business, including opening franchises — but he hasn’t made up his mind yet.

As for the size of the pizzas, he thinks he’s reached the limit. “We have already had some problems with the delivery of the 2-meter pizza, where it is not possible to take the elevator and it was necessary to climb the stairs. I had the idea of ​​making a bigger one, but I see that we are stabilized at this size.”

Want access to exclusive PEGN content? Just click here and sign!