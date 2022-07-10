Plane makes a detour, lands at a different airport and passengers pay a hefty taxi bill

A diverted flight created a major headache for passengers in the UK after they had to take a taxi back to their hometown.





It all started when the WizzAir flight took off from Corfu, Greece, to Cardiff, Wales, on July 3rd. Also during the flight, a small aircraft crashed at the Welsh airport, preventing the Airbus from landing there. Therefore, the crew decided to divert the flight to Bristol, a city neighboring Cardiff and on the other side of the homonymous canal, but located in England.

After landing in Bristol and waiting for hours, passengers were told that the plane would no longer take off for Wales, and that travelers would have to make their own way to Cardiff.

Despite facing each other, the Bristol canal does not have a direct maritime connection, as shown in the map below, so it is necessary to take a car and cross a bridge, making the trip last an hour.

Thus, the value of the taxi on this route was £166 sterling (R$1,000), an amount paid by passengers, who expected to be reimbursed, since they had paid for a shuttle service that would take them from Corfu to Cardiff, and not to Bristol. Furthermore, Wizz Air did not offer a shuttle to take travelers from one airport to the other.

But that didn’t happen. Passengers reported to the Daily Star that the company denied the refund, claiming that the detour was made because of “extraordinary circumstances” and that, under European law, it would have no refund obligation.

“Obviously it’s something the airline couldn’t do, but what happened is unfortunate, they didn’t serve us any food after we landed in Bristol, and several children were hungry. We spent 2h30 on the aircraft waiting for a decision, and a man lost his patience and got out of the aircraft, soon after the flight was cancelled”says passenger Ian Walters, who was with his wife and two children on the diverted flight.

Still according to Walters, Bristol airport officials informed them that the WizzAir people were on their way and that everything would be sorted out, but they never arrived, leaving to take a taxi back to Cardiff.

The airline has not commented on the case so far, but there are several reports in the UK of companies changing, delaying or canceling flights, and not reimbursing passengers for extra expenses.



