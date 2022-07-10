Poços Health Department pronounces on the case of a young woman hospitalized with burns – ONDA POÇOS

The Municipality of Poços de Caldas, through the Municipal Health Department, reported this Saturday, 9, that it has taken all measures for the transfer of patient Emily, who is hospitalized at Santa Casa de Poços de Caldas with serious burns. The municipal and state health teams have been looking for beds in hospitals in Minas Gerais and other states, but at the moment, there is no availability for immediate care.

Currently, the patient is in first place in the queue at Hospital João XXIII, a reference for the type of care needed, located in Belo Horizonte, awaiting the release of a specific bed. According to the latest information from the Hospital in the capital of Minas Gerais, the forecast for the release of the vacancy is for the morning of this Sunday, July 10th.

It is worth mentioning that Emily is taking all the care of the Santa Casa de Poços de Caldas medical team, and the transfer of the patient will only be carried out with the certainty of specific care in another hospital. The City Hall clarifies that there is no financial obstacle to the release of the vacancy, and continues to strive, together with the State Government, in the search for a faster vacancy in public and private hospitals. He emphasizes that all efforts have been made, always with the aim of providing the best care for the patient.

The secretariat also informs that it seeks the transfer of Mayara, a patient who also suffered burns and is in a delicate condition. The medical team, in the same way, follows all the monitoring and development of necessary care until the transfer.

