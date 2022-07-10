Porsche 911 gets black paint that absorbs up to 99.4% of light and looks “virtual”

What’s your favorite color? There are those who like the opposite of colors, that is, the absence of them. After all, there is a name for this “shade”: black. Amazingly, there are different shades of black and the Japanese workshop Pit One Customs used the darkest version possible to stamp a Porsche 911. Named Musou Black, the acrylic paint shade is capable of absorbing up to 99.4% of visible light. By way of comparison, according to information from AutoPapo, the “standard” black palettes absorb between 94% and 98% of this light. In a video published on YouTube, the workshop showed the process of repigmentation of the German sports car. Check out:

The color absorption is so great with the “Musou Black” paintwork that, during the pigmentation process, it is impossible to perceive any detail of the Porsche 911 when the material that protects the wheels, windows and headlights are covered by the paint. On the streets, the sports car’s tonality hardly changes as it moves from a sunny stretch to a shadowy one. Interestingly, in the recording, the car has the appearance of a vehicle created from computer graphics inserted in the real world.

Even blacker: Vantablack