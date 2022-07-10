Poverty, Inflation, Debt and Unemployment Have Worst Rates in 10 Years | Economy

Reproduction: Agência Brasil – 03/24/2022 Poverty, inflation, debt and unemployment have the biggest impact on homes in 10 years

The malaise caused by impoverishment is the highest in Brazil in ten years. In an analysis of poverty in the country, the professor emeritus of the UFRJ Institute of Economics, João Saboia, concluded that this condition has never been so present in the Brazilian reality. With other researchers at the institute, he created an index to measure the intensity of poverty and the setback in the quality of life of families.

With the worsening of the crisis due to the pandemic, the numbers show in 2021 the worst situation in the entire series of the study, which started in 2012.

It aggregates data on underemployment, per capita household income of the poorest 20% in the country, inequality between this group and the richest 20%, and default, which limits access to credit for consumption. The study provides a more accurate thermometer of the effects of difficulties on the lives of the poorest Brazilians on the eve of elections.

“There was a surge in the second year of the pandemic. The situation worsens a lot from the point of view of well-being. Income and inequality are at their worst moment, and other indicators only lose to 2020, at the height of the disease”, says Saboia.

The remedy for inflation is to concentrate income, says Medeiros. The Central Bank increased the basic rate (Selic) from 2% per year, in 2020, to the current 13.25%. According to Medeiros, only 1% of the population declares capital income in the Income Tax:

“People are changing important, fundamental things, such as the standard of food. There has been a loss of quality jobs, with a very large informal sector. You see inequality in everything, including unemployment. job.”

According to the Savoy study, the income of the poorest 20% fell from R$244.50 in 2020 to R$187.50 per capita in 2021, a loss of 23.3%, much more severe than the general average of 7%. . Compared to 2014, the best moment for these families’ income, the reduction in purchasing power was 27.3%. Social distance grows. The gains of the richest 20% represent 21.1 times those of the poorest 20%. In 2020, it was 16.9 times.

“Most people are living under immense pressure,” he notes.

Debt to close accounts

The absolute number of debtors, 66 million, is the highest in Serasa’s historical series, which began in 2016. The average amount of debt reached R$4,107, also a record. There are 3.42 debts per family in Brazil, an average that is no worse than in 2020, when there were four.

“But the average ticket for each debt has increased and is the largest: R$ 1,212”, says Bentes, who observes a growth in demand for credit, even with interest rates rising. “It is certainly the families trying to close the budget. These resources are not going to consumption, because commerce is growing in a lazy way.”

Carpenter Neilson Garcia buys less and less, including food. If he used to make a good purchase at the beginning of the month, with cookies and yogurt for his 5 and 2-year-old daughters, now he is satisfied with a basic food basket.

“There’s not enough left for vegetables or fruits”, he laments.

In 20 years of profession, he had never faced difficulty finding a formal job. But after being fired in early 2020, everything changed. He even got another formal job, but the company went bankrupt eight months later. Since January, he’s been doing small jobs as a painter and electrician, but something doesn’t always come up.

On weekends, he helps his wife who works as a ceremonial. Counts in the statistics as busy, but is not financially secure:

“Without any beak, I get desperate.”

PEC worsens scenario

Daniel Duque, a researcher at FGV, believes that the current crisis that affects the poorest should still get worse in 2023. social benefits three months before the election at a cost of BRL 41.2 billion — may provide some temporary relief.

But, in the economist’s opinion, it will deepen poverty and inequality from January onwards, when it would lose its effect:

“The measure will take time for inflation to slow down, interest rates to rise and the dollar to appreciate with the worsening fiscal situation. This will have an additional cost in the coming months, with more expensive food and fuel. The worsening is contracted.”