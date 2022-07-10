Pregnant, Virginia Fonseca enjoys Saturday at the pool and receives request from singer Maiara

Waiting for her second daughter, Virginia Fonseca shows Saturday at the pool, and singer Maiara invites herself to go to her neighbor’s house

The digital influencer Virginia Fonseca (23) appeared enjoying Saturday, 09, at home!

On her Instagram, the businesswoman shared a beautiful click in which she appears in a bikini, showing off her tummy waiting for her second daughter with the singer Zé Felipe (24), with whom he also has Maria Aliceone year old.

The blonde posed inside the pool and revealed that the works on the family mansion were ready. “Sabadouuuu and finally our pool was READY”she celebrated in the caption of the post.

In the comments of the publication, the singer Maiara (34), duo and sister of Maraisa (34), made a request to the influencer, who is her neighbor: “Neighborhood, call us lol”. “Beautiful I love you“, drooled Zé Felipe. “Cat”praised the mother-in-law Poliana Rocha. “Perfeitaaa”, “It’s beautiful”, “Wonderful”, “A tummy, Jesus”, praised the fans.

Virginia Fonseca poses with a fitness look in a mirror selfie

Virginia Fonseca delighted the web by sharing a new record of her belly growth. the blonde appeared without makeup with a gym look in a selfie in front of the mirror after physical activity. 6 months pregnant, the businesswoman posed in a lilac top and leggings with her hand on the pregnant woman’s belly. “A photo to finish the Thursday after 50min of walking with Flururu. She appears more at night”he wrote.

Recently, Virginia talked about her anxiety about the baby’s arrival: “Already very excited for your arrival, Flururu!!! I ask God every day for your life, that you come with good health, amen. I love you so much my love”, declared.

Check out Virginia Fonseca’s click at the pool: