PS5 crashes will be fixed

Ubisoft has announced that it is working to fix graphical issues in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate on PlayStation 5. The only canonical game in the franchise to experience performance flaws on next-gen consoles, the title can be repaired soon and should be fully playable in the coming months. .

During the tests of Syndicate on PS5, fans noticed that the game had many inconsistencies, especially in aspects such as shadows and lighting. And despite the title being able to run with stable frame rate, the publisher decided to exclude it from the list of backwards compatible, without giving explanations about future fixes.

Check out a video posted by youtuber “The Amalgam Show” below:

Now, a member of Ubisoft support has revealed to be aware of these issues. According to a tweet mysteriously deleted from social media, an update with visual and stability bug fixes should be released “as soon as possible”.

The team is aware of some visual issues in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate on PS5 and is working on a fix as soon as possible. We don’t have any updates yet, but keep an eye out for news about it.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Assassin’s Creed batch on PS Plus Extra?

