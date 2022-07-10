PT leader in Foz do Iguaçu is shot dead by Bolsonarista

Marcelo Arruda, municipal guard of Foz do Iguaçu (PR) and one of the PT leaders in the city, was shot dead by a bolsonarista in the early hours of this Sunday 10 while celebrating his 50th birthday at a party with the theme of former president Lula (EN). The gunman was not known to the guard and, according to reports, he was uncomfortable with the topic of fraternization.

About 40 people were gathered, including family and friends at the headquarters of the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu (Aresfi) when a stranger stopped his car outside and started screaming and threatening. “He would shout ‘it’s Bolsonaro you fdp… you bastards… it’s the myth”, says a witness in a conversation with Capital Letter. The killer pulls out a gun and points it at the guests, still inside the car. Beside him was a woman and a baby.

“The party was PT-themed. At around 11 pm, a guy that no one knew appeared cursing the guests, calling Lula a bastard and shouting Bolsonaro’s name. The madman said he would come back to kill everyone. And he came back”, details André Alliana, a close friend of the victim, in an interview with the website Brazil de facto.

A few minutes after these images, the unknown man returned to the scene already with a gun in his hand to carry out his threats. According to other witnesses who witnessed the attack, the perpetrator appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Later, the man was identified as Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho. He also died after being hit by retaliation shots at the scene.

“If Marcelo didn’t fight back”, says the witness, “it was possible that a massacre would happen”. The first information is that the killer is a federal prison guard. Bolsonaro’s voter posted notes of support for the former captain on his social media. Before he died, he was hospitalized in serious condition.

Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho was the author of the shots against the municipal guard Marcelo Arruda

Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

Marcelo had been a municipal guard for 28 years and a PT activist, where he served as treasurer of the municipal directory. In 2020, he ran in the local elections as a candidate for deputy mayor nominated by the party. He also held the position of director of the Union of Public Servants of Foz do Iguaçu. He is survived by his wife and four children, including a one-month-old baby.

In a note signed by the national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, and by the coordinator of Public Security of the PT, Abdael Ambrusterthe party regretted what had happened and promised to demand more commitment from the authorities against political violence:

“Marcelo was in the prime of life, he had a life ahead of him with his family, wife and four children, to whom we offer our total solidarity and support, and he dreamed of a fair and democratic, fraternal and solidary Brazil, which he wanted to build with the people. Brazilian government after the defeat of fascism and the election of Lula President”, highlights an excerpt from the note.

According to the acronym, the author of the shooting is the result of the policy practiced by the current president of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “Packed by a hate speech and dangerously armed by the official policy of the current President of the Republic, which daily encourages confrontation, conflict, attacking opponents, any people maddened by this project of death and destruction have been turning into aggressors or murderers. .”

In addition to the party, the city hall of the city of Paraná also issued a note regretting what happened.

(With reporting by René Ruschel)