Rafael Cabral regrets Cruzeiro’s defeat, but highlights campaign in Serie B – 07/09/2022

With 38 points conquered in 51 disputed, Cruzeiro has a campaign far superior to the other competitors in the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, but for the first time in the competition the celestial team accumulates two rounds without winning. The first was the 1-1 draw with Ituano, in a game marked by a serious VAR error, which did not validate a legal goal by Edu, and this Saturday it was the defeat by Guarani, by 1-0. The 3rd defeat in the competition bothered Cruzeiro, but goalkeeper Rafael made a point of highlighting the team’s performance throughout the Second Division.

In an interview after the match played at the Brinco de Ouro da Princesa stadium, Rafael Cabral left the field well as the Cruzeiro squad was dissatisfied with the result.

“We are very competitive. We hate to lose, we can’t stand it. We played against an opponent who also had their merits. Today we didn’t manage to do so well, but we improved in the second half. We have had an extraordinary championship”, said Cruzeiro’s number 1. , to Premiere.

Despite the result, Cruzeiro’s situation in the Serie B classification is quite comfortable. Raposa has seven points ahead of Vasco and 15 over Criciúma, who are the runner-up and 5th place, respectively, and face each other this Saturday, in Santa Catarina.

“We have to continue on this trajectory. We charge ourselves a lot, so let’s study and see what we can improve. We can’t make a storm in a teacup either. We lost, we’re angry, but we’re going to recover,” added Rafael Cabral.

Now, Cruzeiro turns its attention to the Copa do Brasil. On Tuesday (12) the star team receives Fluminense, in Mineirão, and needs to win by two goals to reach the quarterfinals. As the first leg, at Maracanã, ended 2-1 for the Carioca club, Raposa needs to win by at least one goal difference, to take the decision of the vacancy to the penalty shootout.