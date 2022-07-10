Ramiro, Mateus Vital and Léo Natel return to training at Corinthians; Madison stays in Portugal | Corinthians

Three players who belong to Corinthians returned to the CT Joaquim Grava environment last Thursday, started physical training protocols after a vacation period and still have an undefined situation for the rest of the season.

Old acquaintances of the fans, midfielders Ramiro and Mateus Vital and striker Léo Natel are attending the CT at different times of the squad, as they carry out a kind of pre-season.

They were absent from Friday’s open training session at Neo Química Arena.

The 22-year-old striker Madson, on the other hand, broke his link with Timão and will play for Moreirense, from Portugal. (see more details below).

If Vítor Pereira chooses to use Ramiro, Vital and Léo Natel, they can play on the 20th, against Coritiba, when the national transfer window will already be open.

See the case of each player:

With a contract with Timão until the end of 2023, Mateus Vital is one of the names that is constantly remembered by the fans. On loan from Panathinaikos, the 24-year-old midfielder ended his contract in Greece on June 30. In 40 matches, he scored three goals and provided one assist.

To keep him, the Greek club would have to pay 4 million euros (about R$ 20.4 million at the current price) to buy 50% of his economic rights, which did not happen.

Back, he already had loan polls, like from Grêmio, but the negotiation did not evolve. Corinthians, at first, thinks of negotiating it definitively.

1 of 5 Mateus Vital can switch from Corinthians to Panathinaikos — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Mateus Vital can change Corinthians for Panathinaikos — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

Ramiro had a contract with Al-Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, until July 1, but the Dubai club has not expressed interest in signing him permanently. Ramiro has a contract with Timão only until December and can already sign a pre-contract with another club. His idea is to stay at Timão.

If they wanted to stay with Ramiro, the Emirates club would have to pay 4 million dollars, the equivalent of about R$ 20 million at the current price, which did not happen.

Corinthians would keep only 25% of the value. That’s because, when hiring the player in 2019, Timão agreed to reimburse businessman Giuliano Bertolucci in a future sale.

2 of 5 Ramiro has a contract with Al-Wasl, from Dubai, until the end of June — Photo: Disclosure Ramiro has a contract with Al-Wasl, from Dubai, until the end of June — Photo: Disclosure

On loan to Apoel, the 25-year-old forward has scored six goals in 29 games in Cyprus. To keep him, the club would have to pay R$ 13.5 million for 70% of the economic rights, which did not happen.

Although he has a contract with Timão until the end of 2024, the player must live a new loan period. He was sought after by several Serie B clubs, such as Ponte Preta, but the preference is that he plays for a first division club. And there are already some possibilities on the table.

Hired by Timão in 2020, after the end of his contract with São Paulo, Léo Natel defended the club in 54 matches and scored four goals.

3 of 5 Léo Natel belongs to Corinthians and is on loan until June to Apoel, from Cyprus — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Léo Natel belongs to Corinthians and is on loan until June to Apoel, from Cyprus — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

On loan from Corinthians in August last year for a season at Estrela da Amadora, in the Portuguese Second Division, striker Madson has a new team in Portugal: Moreirense.

He broke his contract with Timão, which ran until the end of 2023. The club kept a percentage of the economic rights thinking about a future negotiation.

At Estrela, the 22-year-old forward played 29 matches, with four goals scored and five assists. The club fought relegation, managed to stay in the Segundana and had Madson as one of the highlights.

He caught the attention of some medium teams in Portugal and hit with Moreirense.

4 of 5 Madson by Estrela da Amadora, in Portugal — Photo: Disclosure Madson by Estrela da Amadora, in Portugal — Photo: Disclosure

5 of 5 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

