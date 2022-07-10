Randolfe triggers STF to suspend investigation against MEC delegate

For senator, delegate is being persecuted for fulfilling functional duty to denounce misconduct by public administration

The opposition leader in the Senate, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), asked on Friday (8.Jul.2022) that the STF (Federal Supreme Court) suspend the investigation of the PF (Federal Police) investigating delegate Bruno Calandrini for having questioned the conduct of the agency in the treatment of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro.

For the senator, the delegate is being persecuted for fulfilling his functional duty to investigate misconduct in the public administration.

In the lawsuit, Randolfe claims that “State conduct must be prevented under penalty of producing yet another case in which it is shown that remaining silent is better than denouncing”.

The opening of the investigation represents more “a bolsonarista persecution” to the work carried out by an institution that should act independently, declared the senator.

“A persecutory measure that is used clearly with the aim of coercing those investigating government influence peddling”said.

Bruno Calandrini was responsible for the operation in which Milton Ribeiro was arrested in the investigation into the release of funds at the MEC (Ministry of Education).

Calandrini told colleagues who also participated in the operation that “superior decision” no longer have “investigative and administrative autonomy to conduct the Police Investigation of this case with independence and institutional security”. He also said that Milton Ribeiro had “honors not existent in the law” by not being transferred to Brasilia, “in default of court decision”. Ribeiro was arrested in Santos (SP).