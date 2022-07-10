Read the list of the 10 best selling cars in the 1st half of 2022

More than 851 thousand vehicles were licensed in the period; Strada and HB20 lead the Fenabrave ranking

Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution) released the number of license plates in the 1st half of 2022. According to the institution, 851,444 vehicles were sold from January to June.

In the list of the 10 most purchased in Brazil, the 1st place belongs to the Fiat Strada, with 51,406 units. Then comes the Hyundai HB20, with 42,834. Here’s the intact of the survey (16 MB).

Read the Top 10:

Fiat Strada – 51,406 units; Hyundai HB20 – 42,834 units; Chevrolet Onix – 33,850 units; Volkswagen T-Cross – 32,871 units; Fiat Mobi – 31,453 units; Jeep Compass – 31,029 units; Hyundai Crete – 29,255 units; Chevrolet Onix Plus – 26,941 units; Chevrolet Tracker – 26,966 units; Fiat Toro – 25,863 units.

The number of cars sold in 2022 is about 15% lower than in the same range in 2021, when 1,074,048 were registered. Overall, there is not much difference in the bestseller list, in the previous year the 1st and 2nd place remains the same as in 2022.

According to Fenabrave, the segment has evolved gradually, but still suffers from problems with the supply of components and the worsening of economic indicators –“such as the high interest rate, the increase in credit costs and the constant readjustments in fuel prices”said the Federation.

“With a resumption in production and the possible recomposition of the fleets of companies, through direct sales, we can have the result predicted by Fenabrave at the beginning of this year, which pointed to an increase of more than 4% for this segment”, said the president of the Federation, Andreta Jr.