Real Madrid prepares five players to leave this transfer window

Looking to reformulate the squad for next season, Real Madrid is analyzing some players who could leave the club in this transfer window. After negotiating Jovic with Fiorentina, the newspaper ‘As’ reported that the Merengue board should release five more players.

CLICK HERE AND SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX TO WATCH ALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAMES!

Names such as Reinier, Kubo and also Marco Asensio, who has Milan and Arsenal as new interested in a negotiation, have already been reported in recent days as possible exits. Now, midfielder Ceballos and striker Mariano are on the list.

With another year of contract valid, Ceballos is seen internally as a surplus player in the Real Madrid squad and would already have Betis as interested in counting on the athlete. Mariano, who is also in his last year of employment, has his salary as the main reason for leaving, since the value of 5 million euros a year (about R$ 26 million) is considered high. Fenerbahçe, by Jorge Jesus, could negotiate with the Spaniards for this transfer.