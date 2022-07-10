Rede D’Or (RDOR3) and SulAmérica (SULA11) fall; rivals question merger at CADE, says newspaper

Credit: Pixabay

At 4:02 pm this Friday (8), the shares of Rede D’Or (RDOR3) and SulAmérica (SULA11) fell 1.56% and 2.95%, at prices of R$ 29.66 and R$ 22 .01, respectively.

The negative movement follows the publication of a news item in the newspaper Economic value.

The vehicle states that hospitals AC Camargo, Albert Einstein, Oswaldo Cruz, BP – Beneficência Portuguesa, HCor, Mater Dei, Sírio-Libanês and the health plan administrator Supermed questioned the business combination between the two companies to the Administrative Council. of Economic Defense (CADE).

According to the investigation, the group argues that SulAmérica could privilege Rede D’Or in its services.

In clarification of the news, Rede D’Or said that the transaction still needs approval from the antitrust agency and the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

The regulatory agency’s standards and qualification board has already issued an opinion against the operation. For ANS, the share of Rede D’Or (25%) in Qualicorp, also in the health plan area, would represent excessive concentration.

“The company reiterates its full confidence in the approval of the transaction by the competent government authorities and in the merits of the business combination, which is based on strategic foundations for the expansion and alignment of the health ecosystems of Rede D’Or and SulAmérica, in favor of all customers, beneficiaries and business partners of the companies”, said Rede D’Or.

“The thorough treatment given by Organs regulatory bodies to the respective approval processes is expected and natural, as is due in any regulatory analysis on operations of a similar size to the operation, and has been cooperating and providing all the clarifications requested by the authorities”, said SulAmérica.

with information from Economic value.

