Renata Banhara says she was beaten by her ex-husband in front of her son

Former model and presenter Renata Banhara, 47, detailed the domestic violence she suffered from an ex-husband, with whom she was married from 2012 to 2018, and recalled the occasion she was beaten in front of her eldest son. The famous is the mother of two boys: Marcos André, the eldest, and Breno, the youngest, all fruits of relationships prior to the one she had with her aggressor.

During participation in the podcast “Inteligência Ltda”, Banhara said that on one occasion, her ex-partner broke a cell phone on her head, and at the time she still had stitches in the region, as she had undergone surgery.

In the interview, the famous said that, in addition to physical violence, she was also a victim of psychological violence, as her then partner called her “ugly, old, chaotic”, and kept repeating that her children did not love her.

“My ex-husband wanted me to kill myself. He locked me in his room at one of the [de violência], and said: ‘you’re ugly, you’re old, unemployed, your children don’t love you’. And my eldest son [Marcos André] I was on the other side of the door, trying to open it, and I was like, ‘Mommy I love you, I love you’,” he said.

At that moment, Renata Banhara said that the aggressor said that it was actually Breno, her youngest, who did not love her, and continued the aggressions.

“Then he [o agressor] said that Breno [caçula] do not love me. So he has already changed his son, because there are two. He [pensou] ‘no, this one is screaming mom I love you’. [E ele continuava xingando]: ‘you’re stupid, chaotic, ugly’, I don’t love you anymore'”.

According to Renata, she was physically attacked at all times, until the aggressor managed to lock her in the room and only then maintained a certain physical distance. Later, when Marcos André managed to open the door, her ex-husband raped her again and broke the phone on her head.

“He hit me all the time. The moment he put me in the room and locked the door he didn’t touch me, he gave me a great distance. I know that my son managed to open the bedroom door and enter, put it at a 90 degree angle and relaxed. When my son relaxes and cries, because he was in a state of shock, because for him it was a lot to see his stepfather doing this, do you believe that he turns around, my son thinks that he left the room, he goes around behind my son, takes the phone and comes and breaks my head where the stitches still have. And with my son there”, she reported.

Renata Banhara stressed that she reported the case to the authorities, showed video evidence of the violence suffered, but the judge responsible understood that there was no violence.

“Even more absurd is that this is recorded and the judge did not consider it a crime of domestic violence,” he said. “The biggest humiliation as a woman and mother is my son seeing me go through that, because I want to be for my son a reference of strength and health”, she concluded.

militancy

After being a victim of domestic violence, Renata Banhara turned her suffering into a reason for militancy to help other women who go through the same situation. The former model created the project “Sentinel of Good”, which welcomes and emotionally helps other victims of this type of crime.

With “Sentinel of Good”, Banhara works on shifts in police stations specialized in assisting women in São Paulo, to help them. The famous also helps to solve femicide crimes.