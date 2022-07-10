Result of the Federal Lottery 5679 on Saturday (07/09/22)

Lottery players have a new life-changing opportunity today with the result of Saturday’s Federal Lottery 5679. The prize on the 9th can reach BRL 500,000, and to know who is the lucky one of the day, just keep following the draw in real time, scheduled for 19:00 and will be broadcast on Youtube.

Federal lottery result 5679

In all, five bets will be awarded this night of the millionaire contest and whoever is drawn last wins the main amount. Check the numbers of the tickets drawn in the result of the Federal lottery 5679 and the prize of each one:

1st prize of BRL 500 thousand: 24036

2nd Prize of BRL 27 thousand: 37544

3rd Prize of R$ 24 thousand: 53990

4th Prize of BRL 19 thousand: 07874

5th Prize of R$ 18 thousand: 70891





Federal Lottery Prize

Winning the lottery can be the dream of many people to change their lives, and the Federal Lottery prize in 2022 is intended for five types of extraction. Players can win the following amounts in regular contests: R$500,000, R$27,000, R$24,000, R$19,000 and R$18,300.

But note that, once a month, Caixa carries out the millionaire monthly extraction that pays the premiums of: R$ 1.3 million, R$ 15.5 thousand, R$ 14 thousand, R$ 13 thousand and R$ 12 ,2 thousands. Tickets that do not come out in the result of the Federal lottery contest 5661 can also win.

In addition to the five main prizes, you can win by matching: one of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize; the thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes; the final ten identical to one of the three preceding or following the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

