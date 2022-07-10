Result of today’s +Millionaire, contest 07

The 7th draw of the new CAIXA lottery modality, the +Millionaire, takes place on the night of this Saturday, July 9, at 8 pm, in São Paulo, at Espaço da Sorte. After 6 contests, the lottery still hasn’t paid the main prize, which is R$10 million. Here’s the result of today’s +Millionaire:

RESULT OF +MILLIONAIRE 007:

09, 12, 35, 44, 47, 48

CLOVERS: 5 and 1

Note: this Saturday’s +Millionaire draw was delayed by more than 2 hours.

For the result of the +Millionaire contests, six numbers will be drawn on the globe with 50 balls and, subsequently, two numbers on the globe containing six balls. The main prize goes to the winner who matches all six tens and the two numbered clovers.

The +Millionaire draws will take place once a week, on Saturdays. The simple bet, with six numbers and two clovers costs R$ 6.00.

In addition to the millionaire award for the main tier, +Millionaire against with ten other award tiers.

Previous +Millionaire draws

– In +Millionaire’s draw number 6, no player took the main prize, which accumulated. In the draw that took place last Saturday, July 2nd, the following numbers were drawn: 01, 19, 22, 32, 39, 45 | Clovers: 1 and 5.

– In +Millionaire’s number 5 draw, no player took the main prize, which they accumulated. In the draw that took place last Saturday, June 25th, the following numbers were drawn: 06, 16, 21, 24, 26, 45 | Clovers: 2 and 5.

– In the 4th Mais Millionaire draw, no player took the main prize, which they accumulated. In the draw that took place last Saturday, the 18th of June, the following numbers were drawn: 06, 23, 25, 33, 34, 47 | Clovers: 1 and 2.

– In the 3rd Mais Millionaire draw, no player took the main prize, which they accumulated. In the draw that took place last Saturday, June 11th, the following numbers were drawn: 01, 09, 17, 30, 31, 44 | Clovers: 1 and 4.

– In the 2nd Most Millionaire draw, no player took the main prize, which they accumulated. In the draw that took place last Saturday, May 28, the following numbers were drawn: 01, 03, 07, 15, 23, 44 | Clovers: 4 and 2.

– In the number 1 Most Millionaire draw, no player took the main prize, which they accumulated. In the draw that took place last Saturday, June 4th, the following numbers were drawn: 13, 16, 35, 41, 42, 47 | Clovers: 6 and 2.

next draw

The next draw will take place on Saturday, July 16, starting at 8 pm, also at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, for the 008 contest. To play, players have until 7 pm on the day of the draw to place a bet.