Ricardo Goulart makes a decision about his future at Santos and stirs up Cruzeiro fans on the web: “If I accepted…”

This Saturday morning (9), Cruzeiro had a rare setback in its campaign in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The team led by the Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano lost to Guarani by 1 to 0, away from home. Despite the defeat, Raposa still has some slack in the lead in the table.

However, it was news from another team that stirred the Raposa fans this Saturday (9). That’s because it’s no secret that the celestial board is in the market for the ball after finding a ‘shirt 10’ midfielder. Names like Jean Carlos do Náutico and Ricardo Goulart, from Santos were aired on Cruzeiro.

This Saturday (9), it was reported by Globo Esporte, that Goulart, who has a past with Cruzeiro, is negotiating a contract termination with Santos, to leave the team. The news was enough to stir up Cruzeiro’s fans on social media, who asked the board to look carefully at the player’s situation.

For some internet users, Ricardo is not worth what he demands in terms of salary, but under certain conditions he would be a good option: “If I accepted today’s ceiling here, I would be the absolute starter and the fans would look for it at the airport”, “Productivity contract with performance bonus, it would be interesting”said some fans.

Journalist Gabriel Duarte, Raposa’s sector manager at GE, says that Cruzeiro’s financial reality is different, so if Goulart joins the team, he would have to go through a salary reduction. Part of the crowd celebrated this fact: “Thank God the financial reality is another UFAAA”, “Ricardo’s reality is also different, man. He has to understand that it’s time to take a step back, financially“, said some netizens.