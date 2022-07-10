Rio act is bombed with feces, and Lula says he is excited for ‘four more years’

The act had a small moment and tension when fireworks and a homemade explosive were launched at the audience.

Former President of the Republic Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said, on the night of this Thursday, 7th, when referring to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) make sure it’s better than the “thing” that’s in government. In the speech to thousands of people, Cinelândia, central region of Rio de Janeiro and historical stage of political acts, it was surrounded by fences and had security reinforced with metal detectors at the entrance. Lula attacked the current government and called the current president “fascist”, “genocidal” and “insensitive”: “We have to be alert, because there are thousands and thousands of fake news sent to people every day on the basis of the robot, all on robot base. It’s a powerful lie-telling machine. A guy who lies 7 times a day is not possible. So I think defeat this guy [Bolsonaro] It is a matter of honor for the Brazilian people”.

The act had a small moment and tension when fireworks and a homemade bomb with feces were thrown at the audience. The explosive was made with a PET bottle, caused a loud bang and spread a bad smell in the place. Nobody got hurt. The situation, which occurred before Lula’s arrival, was quickly turned around. The former president admitted that when he was elected for the first time, he was “afraid” and even “stomach ache” because he thought he could fail in government and disappoint the Brazilian people. However, Lula claims that he listened to people close to him, experts and friends to overcome these limitations.

“In jail I fell in love, and I got out of jail to get married. How nervous this guy can be at 76, in love and married. I’m just not going to build a family because I’m not old enough. But if you only knew how determined I am to govern this country and prove that Alckmin and I are going to recover, that Freixo will recover, that the other left-wing governors will recover. That’s why I say without fear of being wrong, they are 76 years old, 30 years of energy and 20 years of political lust,” said the former president, who also harshly criticized the government’s social and housing policy and the current price of housing. fuels in the country. Lula also expressed support for several candidacies, that of the state deputy André Cecilianthe (PT), which is seeking a seat in the Senate, and the candidacy of Marcelo Freio (PSB) to the government of Rio de Janeiro.

*With information from reporter Rodrigo Viga