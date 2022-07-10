Robust with thermal camera is it worth it? – All in Technology

After the great sales success of the S98, the Chinese manufacturer Doogee has made official a new elite rugged smartphone, the S98 Pro. Although it doesn’t bring more advanced hardware than the standard version, it does include a thermal camera that promises a lot of usefulness. But is it really worth it in practice? Find out below!

Accessories & Finishing

Keeping its high standard of quality, Doogee once again took great care in product packaging and accessories. The device arrives accompanied by a 33W charger, data cable, instruction manual and an extra film. There is also a protective case to make the smartphone look even more flashy.

Speaking of finish, the S98 Pro maintains the same style as the regular S98. The model features a reinforced finish with MIL-STD-810H certification and TPU material, as well as IP68/I69K certifications against water and dust. In our tests, it was intact even after taking a “bath” in fresh water, proving the excellent work of the manufacturer.

Screen & Battery

On the front, the S98 Pro hasn’t changed at all from the non-Pro model. So, we again have a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. However, the display has a maximum brightness of 500 nits, 200 more than the standard version. In addition, there is a vivid mode that makes the display much more interesting and closer to an AMOLED.

Another highlight is the battery department. With a massive 6,000mAh capacity and 33W fast charging, the S98 Pro is a great choice for heavy users who use their smartphone a lot. In our tests, the 33W charger included in the retail box was able to take the power from 0% to 100% in about 1h40. A great time considering the large battery size.

Performance

As mentioned earlier, the S98 Pro kept the same hardware as the standard model. In this way, we once again have the MediaTek Helio G96 processor combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

According to AnTuTu, this chipset scores around 300 thousand. In our tests, the smartphone ran games like Asphalt 9 with excellent fluidity and did not warm up during matches. In addition, the present Android 12 operating system proved to be fast and very fluid during daily use.

Cameras & Others

Certainly, the big highlight of this smartphone is its camera department. After all, it features a thermal imaging lens capable of measuring the temperature of objects or people in real time and also helps to detect humidity. In our tests, the camera proved to be quite promising and did its job well.

Another highlight of the S98 Pro is its 20MP night vision lens, capable of recording photos and videos in dark environments with good clarity. There’s also a 48MP main camera that delivers good sunlight shots, and a 16MP selfie camera that does a good job.

Final considerations

As seen above, the Doogee S98 Pro performed well in most tests. In summary, it brings an excellent finish and construction, good quality screen, good hardware and battery with great autonomy. In addition, the three cameras proved to be very efficient and did a great job considering the product’s price range.

If you like this product, you can access the official website of Doogee.