Roraima records new death by Covid after ten days

Roraima confirmed this Friday (8) the first death from Covid-19 in ten days, according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the State Health Department (Sesau).

The new confirmed death took place on the 1st, in Boa Vista. Another 19 deaths are being investigated on suspicion of having been caused by the disease, ten in 2022, eight in 2021 and one in 2020.

In addition, 11 municipalities added 755 new positive tests for the coronavirus: Boa Vista (588), Bonfim (38), Cantá (ten), Caracaraí (54), Caroebe (ten), Iracema (one), Mucajaí (16), Pacaraima (one), Rorainópolis (five), São João da Baliza (three) and São Luiz (21). Eight people from outside Roraima tested positive in the state.

With the update, Roraima accounts for 166,494 cases and 2,154 deaths in the pandemic, with a stable mortality rate of 1.29%.

admissions

At Hospital Geral de Roraima (HGR), in 24 hours, the total number of infirmary beds (which receive less serious cases) occupied dropped from 17 to 16, out of 23 available. In addition, two ICU beds (Intensive Care Unit) – responsible for the most serious cases – are still occupied – out of the eight available.

In the Maternity, of the ten adult clinical beds, five are occupied. The ten children’s clinical beds were empty again – the day before, there were two -, as well as the nine children’s ICU beds – before, in this modality, there was a child hospitalized with suspected Covid-19.

At the Children’s Hospital, where the numbers have not been updated since the 1st, the bulletin informs that all 35 beds are occupied by children suspected of Covid, 30 of which are clinicians and five in the ICU.

At the Hospital de Rorainópolis, the 11 clinical beds are empty since December 21 of last year. It is worth mentioning that the last update of the unit data was made on Thursday (7).