Russia threatens to expand offensive against Ukraine – News

Ukrainian soldiers battled on Saturday to contain Russian forces on multiple fronts, officials said, and the United States urged China to align itself with the West in opposition to the invasion after a tense G20 meeting.

A missile attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv injured three civilians, the mayor said, although Russia’s main attacks appear to be concentrated in the southeast of that region, in Lugansk and Donetsk.







These two provinces, parts of which were under the control of pro-Russian separatists before the conflict began in February, make up the eastern industrial region of Donbass.

Ukrainian officials reported attacks on both on Saturday, while the UK Defense Ministry said Moscow was gathering all-Russian reserve forces near Ukraine.





On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging the international community to join forces to condemn Russian aggression, told reporters he had spoken with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about concerns about Beijing’s alignment with Moscow.

