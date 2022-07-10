Sabrina Sato leaves presenters without grace after bold praise: “They are two hot”

Sabrina Sato leaves presenters without reaction at Altas Horas by making a bold compliment to Fernando Fernandes and Thiago Oliveira

Sabrina Sato gave a lot to talk about by dropping a bold compliment to colleagues Fernando Fernandes and Thiago Oliveira during his participation in the Altas Horas this Saturday (09).

Without mincing words, the ex-BBB praised the physique of the presenters of the On the edge and it’s from home, respectively, exposing to follow both also on social networks. The program also had the participation of pitty, Luciano Camargo, Ana Clara and Talitha Morete.

“You train hard. I follow you on social media, you always post shirtless photos. I respect girlfriends, but they are two hot guys we have on TV Globo”released the presenter, leaving the boys embarrassed.

Still in the attraction, Thiago said that, unlike what many imagine because of his profession, he does not usually play football. “Swimming, judo and then I went to volleyball. I started to like tennis when I was older and, today, I do physical exercises in the gym”said.

EX-BBB LUMENA ​​ALELUIA REBATE SONIA ABRÃO

Last Friday (8), the ex-BBB Lumen Hallelujah emerged in revolt on social networks when faced with the journalist’s gratuitous attacks Sonia Abram. The presenter even called the influencer “crazy psychologist” after she announced that she would start selling erotic content.

“‘Psi crazy’ for selling adult content? I don’t call you a crazy journalist because you failed to do justice to the role when you became a world reference of what not to do, by interfering in a negative way in an absurd case“, she snapped.