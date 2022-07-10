Safadão suffered neurological damage and almost had paralysis, says doctor

Wesley Safadão published a video this Saturday (9/7) in which he appears walking through the hospital, still with bandages, after removing a herniated disc. Fortunately, he is recovering well after having a hard time and undergoing emergency surgery due to his worsening health condition.

“Wesley is an exception. Usually, patients who have a herniated disc do not need to undergo surgery, as the inflammation is automatically absorbed by the body in about 4 to 8 weeks,” said neurosurgeon Francisco Sampaio Junior, the singer’s physician, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

“However, on Wednesday night (7/6), he began to complain again of pain in his private parts and to feel his buttocks anesthetized. These are serious symptoms of neurological damage.”

According to Sampaio, the singer was about to have “cauda equina syndrome”, a serious disease caused by compression and inflammation of the nerve bundle at the bottom of the spinal canal. The syndrome results in paralysis, bowel and urinary incontinence and even loss of movement.

“He could use a colostomy tube or bag for the rest of his life. There was nothing else to be done but surgery very quickly. We couldn’t wait and risk it. The picture was getting worse in a way that is not usual for a herniated disc”, said the doctor.

The neurosurgeon stated that the artist has anatomical changes that have worsened his condition: he is part of the 15% of the world’s population that has a transition vertebra, located between the lumbar and sacral regions. The singer still has “very short vertebrate nerve channels, which predisposes him to neurological damage and severe disc disease.”

“If he didn’t have this extra vertebra, and consequently, didn’t have this congenital narrow canal, he would hardly have what he’s having now”, explained Sampaio, adding that the patient’s surgery was “laborious” and “difficult”.