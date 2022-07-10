Safadão’s wife sues ballerina

Thyane Dantas, wife of Wesley Safadão, filed a lawsuit for moral damages against dancer Thay Gonçalves.

The information was revealed by journalist Fabíola Reipert, from “A Hora da Venenosa” (TV Record), and confirmed by splash.

Last month, the former dancer of the extinct “Domingão do Faustão” (TV Globo) said in the “Pocah Podcast” that Thyane would have asked the dancers to stay away from him during the performances.

The singer’s wife had already spoken out denying the information.

In the lawsuit filed at the São Paulo Court of Justice, Thyane asks for the exclusion of the video in which Thay’s speech was broadcast and payment of compensation for moral damages in the amount of R$ 10 thousand.

splash contacted Thay Gonçalves via the press office and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.

Without naming names, the dancer spoke about being sued on Instagram. “I received a notification yesterday that I’m being sued. I imagine that everyone here knows why I’m suing, but I confess that when they told me I thought it wasn’t true. But the information is true,” she said.

“I’ve seen it all, but being sued for telling the truth I’ve never seen it. Moral damage? Oh my God,” added Thay. “I’ll wait for my lawyer to direct me, for now that’s all I have to declare. But we are firm, let’s go”, declared the dancer.