Sandy lives dramatic week with death, biopsy and surgery in the family

The singer Sandy had a difficult week. In just a few days, she faced various difficulties and worried fans. Discreet, she usually shares little with her followers the dramas she experiences.

In less than seven days, Junior Lima’s sister experienced moments of distress.

Last Saturday she lost Patricia Kissergodmother of your child Theo. She passed away at the age of 52 after a long battle with cancer and received a long text from the singer who thanked her for the help she received in raising her heir.

“I don’t really know what the lesson is that life is trying to teach us with your departure so, so premature. There was still a long way to go for us to live together. That feeling doesn’t leave me. But you were always wisely intense, and thank God, you never left too many things for later. And spread more love in 52 years than it seemed possible to spread in 100,” declared.

OPERATED SISTER-IN-LAW

During the week, another scare: is that his sister-in-law, Monica Benini, wife of Junior Lima, was hastily operated on after appendicitis. The designer herself said this Tuesday (5th) that she felt very ill and had to rush to the emergency room.

“To serve as a warning for us to never camouflage the pain we feel, always check and never self-medicate”she began by recounting in detail what happened.

HUSBAND HAS BEEN BIOPSY

On Wednesday, it was the turn of Lucas Lima, her husband, to spend six hours undergoing surgery. In a long outburst, he explained that it all started when he felt a very strong toothache and went to the dentist, arriving there, his wisdom teeth were very large, taking up more space than expected in the dental arch. But that wasn’t the biggest problem.

“For the wisdom teeth, it was even possible to wait until the end of the year, but a cyst appeared there. And even though it is common and most of the time benign (even though I have a problem with the term “benign cyst”, because benign is not having a cyst, right?), you hear the word “biopsy”, it freaks you out”, confessed.